Peggy Anne Boyd Darroh
1926-2020
Peggy Anne Boyd Darroh (Peg) died peacefully at home in Richmond, Texas on Monday, the 14th of September 2020, just shy of her 94th birthday. The youngest of 6 siblings this sweetest of souls was born in Palestine, Texas on the 5th of November 1926 to Addie Pearl Boyd and Marshall Gordon Boyd, Sr. As a child she loved the rush of wind and whoosh of freedom she felt while swinging high beneath the oak tree in her front yard, reducing her long yellow tresses to a tumbled mess, having loosed her hair ribbons prior and tossed them to the ground repeatedly disobeying stern admonishments not to. Yet such antics only met with mild rebukes from three doting sisters wielding troves of floral embossed hairbrushes, tasked with re-taming Peg's chaos of tangles and reasserting coiffed obedience . . . until the next day. This same trio delighted in constantly dressing up their pretty baby sister, including once as a little hula princess in the town's yearly parade. In school Peg was always a popular student and graduated from Palestine High School where she earned a letter jacket as a cheerleader and elected Queen of the Court at the senior prom. Afterwards she attended the University of Chicago and Sam Houston State College.
Peg was exceptionally outgoing and excelled in piano and the arts. It was while living in a dorm at Sam Houston and playing the piano for dances at the Canteen in Huntsville that one Saturday evening she met her future husband, Harold W. Darroh, Sr., a WW II infantry veteran, cattle trader, future wildcatter, and entrepreneur. Six months later they eloped and moved to Houston where she devoted her life to raising the three sons they had in quick succession – Will, Dick and Gladney – whom she rightly dubbed "her blue-eyed little monsters." She relished being a den mother, attended every ball game, hosted countless slumber parties, birthdays, and picnics, was active in the PTA, the local bridge club, and made Sunday church attendance a priority. Still, she found time to volunteer at a Christian home for senior citizens, at the TIRR, for neighborhood associations, and in her 70's received the Houston Museum of Fine Arts Volunteer of the Year Award. The best way to describe Peg is that she deeply loved her family, was strong in her faith, and gave selflessly to people irrespective of race or religion or resources.
A member of the greatest generation, this gentle southern lady endured much heartbreak in life: her father's sudden death in April 1941, six months later the shattering loss of a beloved brother killed in the Army Air Corps, two precious sisters who lingered moribund with cancer that she tended with loving compassion and helped care for the five children between them. Other challenges included a devastating business setback that necessitated the family moving into a one-bedroom apartment in her mother's subdivided Victorian era home in Palestine. Here this wonderful woman lived with her boys for several years and worked the evening shift at a local hospital while her husband sought to recapitalize by managing a ranch in northern Brazil. But such hardships only served to exemplify Peg's courage, optimism, and fortitude. Whatever the loss, however desperate the circumstance, she never ceased to personify her faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, or joy in life, or generosity to others, or devotion to family. She would smile brightly and happily encourage us, "Look at our beautiful healthy family! We aren't poor at all we simply don't have any money." Our dear Peg, a seemingly ordinary woman who was quietly extraordinary by any measure that really matters.
We are deeply grateful for the life of Peg. We thank God for the special gift that she was and for the love she poured out to us every day. Her life was truly a reflection of our Heavenly Father's love for us, and we praise Him for it. It is the certain knowledge that she now resides in the fullness of our Lord's presence for all eternity that gives us comfort, peace, and joy. Peg was preceded in death by her husband, Harold W. Darroh, Sr., her parents, Addie Pearl Boyd and Marshall Gordon Boyd, Sr., her siblings Nan, Gordon, Gladney, Ola, Matilda, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived and immensely loved by her sons Will Darroh and wife Debbie, Dick Darroh and wife Bonnie, Gladney Darroh and wife Deborah, grandchildren Matthew Darroh and wife Leslie, Rebekah James and husband Derek, Dorian Darroh and wife Amy, Lisa Pouls and husband Charles, Ashley Bedrosian and husband Geoff, Steven Darroh and wife Holly, step-grandchildren Josh Monroe and wife Kate, Mary Hannah Monroe, great grandchildren Marybeth, Jackson, Jacob, Jace, Jett, Nick, Xander, Luke, Emery, Asa, Samson, and step-great granddaughter Mae.
Special recognition and deep appreciation from Dick and Gladney to brother Will and wife Debbie for their incredible loving sacrifice of moving Peg into their home for her final six years where she enjoyed the highest quality of life possible. The entire family is forever thankful for their gracious generosity and open hearts. Additionally, all of us wish to highlight our mother's devoted and compassionate caregivers: Linda Walker, who spent the past seven years as Peg's primary live-in caregiver; Shirley Hines and Tennille Smith, who were there for Peg in the beginning and always when needed the past 10+ years; Janet Baker for her 18 months of care; and Joyce McBride for her 6 months of care. Beyond what words can say we warmly thank you each and all.
Memorial donations in the name of Peggy Ann Boyd Darroh may be made to: Lifeline Chaplaincy, 1415 Southmore Blvd., Houston, TX 77004; University of Texas Health, Pediatric Dental Care, PO Box 1321, Houston, TX 77251-1321; Shriners Burn Center Hospital for Children, 815 Market St., Galveston, TX 77550; or to a charity of choice
.