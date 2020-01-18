|
Peggy Carol Flud
1936-2020
A graveside service for Peggy Flud, 83, of New Ulm will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
Peggy Carol (Gentry) Flud was born on October 15, 1936 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Floyd & Mary Louis (Boyles) Gentry. She was united in marriage to Thurman H. Flud in 1952. Peggy worked as an administrative Assistant for the Houston Independent School District.
Peggy passed away the morning of Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Brookdale Memorial Oaks Assisted Living Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Flud; parents; one brother, and one sister.
Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Linda Anisse Clarke of Sugarland and Kelly Sikes and her husband, James of New Ulm; son, Jeffrey Flud and his wife, Cindy of Sealy; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren, and one brother.
Memorials are requested to be given to the .
Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 18, 2020