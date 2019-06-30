Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Rice Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Geiselman Rice

Peggy Geiselman Rice

1948-2019

Peggy Geiselman Rice, a long time Houston resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday the 20th of June, 2019. Peggy will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, devoted daughter and sister, and faithful friend.

She was born in Houston in 1948 to Grover Joseph Geiselman, Jr. and Kathleen Gallagher Geiselman. Peggy graduated from The Kinkaid School, attended Greenbrier College and transferred to Texas Christian University where she met Don Rice, her husband of many years. She returned home to Houston to raise her beloved daughter, Katherine Lynn Rice, surrounded by family and friends.

Peggy's boundless devotion to her loved ones was apparent in all that she did. She was an active volunteer at Kinkaid, serving as class mother, field day chair, trip chaperone, Girl Scout leader, and more. Generous of heart, Peg was selfless with her time caring for her parents and siblings in their final years. You felt Peggy's love - it was real. And her devotion, solid. As such, Peggy had the truest bonds with lifelong friends that served as her foundation and source of strength.

With her vibrant sense of humor and fun-loving spirit, inherited from her parents, she was often deemed the life of the party. Laughing amongst friends, dancing, traveling, betting on her favorite horse, water skiing in Crockett, power walking the boulevard, and lunching at River Oaks Country Club, Peg always found the fun. Peggy was thankful to find a home working at Greenwood King Properties, as part of a professional community of friends. She was forever grateful to them for the opportunity given and generosity shown.

Peggy was overjoyed with the arrival of her granddaughter, Avery Kathleen Stout. She loved nothing more than spending time with Avery, sharing her wisdom, celebrating milestones, and spoiling her at every chance. Sweet Peg was taken from us too soon and we will treasure our countless memories with her.

Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Kathleen Gallagher Geiselman and Grover Joseph Geiselman, Jr., sister Kathleen Nell Geiselman, sister Molly Ann Geiselman Darsey. She is survived by her daughter Katherine Lynn Rice, granddaughter Avery Kathleen Stout, brother Grover J. Geiselman III (Tony), nephew Grover Geiselman and wife Meghan and children, niece Cullen Geiselman, nephew Gray Geiselman and wife Alison and children, nephew Michael Darsey, nephew Drew Darsey and wife Taylor and children.

The family wishes to extend gratitude for the loving care given to Peggy by Sian Gallo and special care givers at Aegis of Corte Madera in California. In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of Peggy may be directed to the at http://act.alz.org. A memorial service for Peggy will take place in Houston on August 15th with details to follow. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019