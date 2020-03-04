|
|
Peggy Hellerstein
1938-2020
Peggy Helen Henry Hellerstein passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born October 28, 1938 in Plainview, Texas to Myrett and Dorothy Henry, the oldest of four girls. She graduated from Plainview High School in 1957 and attended McMurray Collage in Abilene graduating with a Bachelor's of Music from North Texas State University in 1961. Her love for music took her to Denver, Colorado, where she taught to special needs children. While there, she met her husband, Lewis Hellerstein. They were married on February 4, 1962, after 3 months of dating. A few weeks ago, they celebrated 58 years of marriage in Aruba. She is survived by her husband, Lewis Hellerstein of Houston, Texas; children, Trent Hellerstein of Barcelona, Spain, Julia Connel of Houston, Texas, and Kim Segelke of Fulshear, Texas. She adored her eight grandchildren Jessica and Ben Connel, Seth Cooper, Alma and Jana Hellerstein, Berkley, August, and Chloe Segelke, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrett and Dorothy Henry, son Jason Hellerstein, sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Eldon Gouldy, and brother-in-laws, Steve Hellerstein, Sr, and Jon Hellerstein.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed to paint, make stained glass, and spend time with family any chance she could. Her favorite place to relax was in Aruba, from where she had returned from a 6 weeks visit just prior to her death. She also enjoyed visiting Angel Fire, NM, her son and his family in Barcelona and returning to her home town, Plainview.
Peggy was a member of Houston Junior Women's Club for almost 33 years. She spent the last 10 years in the Bayou Bend Project serving the community. She has served the Club as Scrapbook Chairman, Photographer, Representative-at-Large, Service Chairman, Treasurer, Second & First Vice President, President Elect and President 2004-05. She served on various committees and the Board of Trustees for the Charitable Fund. She was a member of the Harris County Medical Society Auxiliary, and frequently volunteered at her children's schools and athletic events. She will be missed.
Visitation for Peggy will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6-8PM. A memorial will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the Oaks Mausoleum Chapel at Memorial Oaks Cemetery at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, the Hellerstein family ask that donations be made Brookwoodcommunity.org, Chapelwood.org, Bayou Bend, or the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020