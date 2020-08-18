1/
Peggy Hoskins
Peggy Ann Hoskins
1949-2020
Peggy Ann Hoskins was the second of six children born to the late Joseph Elija Hoskins, Sr. and Louise Little Hoskins. Peggy was born in Jeanerette, Louisiana on February 5, 1949.She attended Phillis Wheatley High School and Texas Southern University. God called Peggy home to rest on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph Elija Hoskins Sr., her mother Louise Little Hoskins, and her brother Joseph Elija Hoskins, Jr. Peggy leaves to cherish her memories: sisters: Ruth Marie Hoskins (Dallas, Texas), Patricia Thompson (Houston, Texas), Teri Hoskins Taylor (Kenneth) (Humble, Texas); one brother: Ronald Hoskins (Jeanerette, Louisiana); aunts: Barbara Little (Jeanerette, Louisiana) and Barbara Henderson (Manvel, Texas); uncles: Sam Little (Jeanerette, Louisiana) and Carl Jones (LaPorte, Texas); nephew: Joseph Elija Hoskins, III (Houston, Texas); a companion for many years: Don Cunningham (Houston, Texas), and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

August 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Ricky Washington
Friend
