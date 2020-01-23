|
|
Peggy Ann Hykes
1930-2019
Peggy Ann (Baas) Hykes, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Peggy was born on January 19, 1930 in Columbus, OH during the Great Depression. Upon meeting the love of her life and husband, James E. Hykes, a career Marine, Peggy's life became one of wondrous adventure as they traveled the world together throughout his career. Peggy was also extremely proud of her service to our country as a Civilian Personnel Specialist at each duty station along the way. When Jim retired from the service they settled in Orange Park, FL where they resided for 20 years until Jim passed away. In later years, Peggy lived with her daughter and son-in-law in Houston, TX . Her passions were helping others, sewing, cooking, music, decorating and shopping. She was a wonderful loving and caring, wife, Mom, Grandma , GG and friend to so many. Peggy's affectionate smile, her beautiful essence, and her warm hugs will be missed by her family and friends.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Beth E. Baker (Dennis) of Houston, TX; and son, Michael C. Hykes of Seattle, WA, Beloved Grandchildren: Brian James Mendoza (Ambur) of Spring, TX; Jennifer Corte; Peggy Hykes; Jamie Alto; Andrea Hykes; & Andrew Hykes. Great grandchildren: Ashlyn, Madison, James Mendoza of Spring, TX & Makoa Corte. She is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James E. Hykes and son James W. Hykes.
Peggy loved animals, especially her dogs. Should you wish to honor Peggy with a memorial gift, please direct your donation to an animal related organization or a .
A celebration of Peggy will be held at a later date in Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 23, 2020