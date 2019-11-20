Home

Pasadena Funeral Home
2203 PASADENA BLVD
Pasadena, TX 77502
(713) 473-6206
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
Houston, TX
View Map
Peggy Lane


1931 - 2019
Peggy Lane Obituary
Peggy Anderson Lane
1931-2019
Peggy Louise Anderson Lane was born February 11, 1931, and entered eternal rest on November 17, 2019, at the young age of 88. She was born in El Paso, Texas to Irene and Harry Anderson and spent her youth working in the family grocery store—Anderson's. Peggy attended Stephen F. Austin High School and then Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. Peggy married her childhood sweetheart , E. Neil Lane, and raised four beautiful children in Pasadena, TX. In her later years, she became a successful real estate broker. Peggy was an avid golfer at the Texaco Country Club and Gus Wortham Park golf course, recording multiple holes-in-one. She enjoyed fishing off the dock at Lake Livingston and holding "fish camp" for her many young friends. Peggy is preceded in death by her mother, Irene Anderson, her father, Harry Anderson, her brothers, Bill and Clyde Anderson of El Paso and her son, Tony Lane, of Pasadena. She is survived by three of her children, daughter and best friend Sherry Deaver (Al), Rocky Lane (Debbie) and Kirk Lane (Kimberly), all of Houston, granddaughter, Lane Deaver, grandson Austin Lane, and many faithful and loving friends. A memorial service will be held at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church (Houston) on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:00 am in the Chapel.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019
