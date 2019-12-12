Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hannigan Smith Funeral Home
842 S.E. Loop 7
Athens, TX 75752
(903) 675-2275
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Littell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Littell


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Littell Obituary
Peggy Abadie Littell
1927-2019
Peggy Abadie Littell, previously of Houston, died peacefully on December 7th in Athens, Texas.
She was born in Kingsville, Texas, on September 20th, 1927, to Alta and James Hedrick and grew up in Corpus Christi.
She married Victor H. Abadie Jr. in 1951 in Corpus Christi, then moved to Houston in 1957. She was widowed in 1976 and remarried Arthur Littell in 1990.
Her parents, her husbands, and her twin brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Hedrick, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her children, Vic Abadie and wife Kathy, Paul Abadie, Marc Abadie and wife Sandy, and Margaret Whittaker and husband Greg, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving goddaughter, Danna Orr, and Art's daughters, Linda Littell and husband John Adams, and Carrol Littell and daughter Roxie.
Memorials can be sent to St. Martins Episcopal Church Music Ministry, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -