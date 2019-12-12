|
|
Peggy Abadie Littell
1927-2019
Peggy Abadie Littell, previously of Houston, died peacefully on December 7th in Athens, Texas.
She was born in Kingsville, Texas, on September 20th, 1927, to Alta and James Hedrick and grew up in Corpus Christi.
She married Victor H. Abadie Jr. in 1951 in Corpus Christi, then moved to Houston in 1957. She was widowed in 1976 and remarried Arthur Littell in 1990.
Her parents, her husbands, and her twin brothers, Jimmy and Jerry Hedrick, preceded her in death.
Survivors are her children, Vic Abadie and wife Kathy, Paul Abadie, Marc Abadie and wife Sandy, and Margaret Whittaker and husband Greg, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving goddaughter, Danna Orr, and Art's daughters, Linda Littell and husband John Adams, and Carrol Littell and daughter Roxie.
Memorials can be sent to St. Martins Episcopal Church Music Ministry, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 12, 2019