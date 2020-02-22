|
Peggy McGaughy
1939-2020
Anne (Peggy) Tidwell McGaughy, 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was a 1957 graduate of Lamar High School and attended Texas Women's University studying Interior Design. She was artistic, enjoyed crafts and doll making.
She is survived by her husband Richard (Dick) V. McGaughy, of almost 58 years. Her daughters Anne Paramore and husband Kevin, Adele Butcher, Penny McGaughy; grandchildren Kevin Paramore, Jess Butcher, Jr, Amanda Paramore.
Memorial Service will be 10:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mission Bend Church of Christ, 9917 Clodine Road, Richmond, TX 77407.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make donations in her name to or American Liver Foundation.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020