Peggy Menchaca

Peggy Menchaca1938-2020Peggy Menchaca, born March 25, 1938 in San Angelo, Texas to Rufus and Laura Beard, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 19, 2020.A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas.The funeral mass will also be broadcast over the internet for those unable to attend in-person.A full obituary will be published in the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, June 28, 2020.For more information, to attend Mass via the internet, or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com