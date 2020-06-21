Peggy Menchaca
1938-2020
Peggy Menchaca, born March 25, 1938 in San Angelo, Texas to Rufus and Laura Beard, died peacefully at home on Friday, June 19, 2020.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston, Texas.
The funeral mass will also be broadcast over the internet for those unable to attend in-person.
A full obituary will be published in the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
For more information, to attend Mass via the internet, or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.