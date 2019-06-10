Home

The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
(281) 565-5015
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Settegast-Kopf [email protected] Creek
15015 Southwest Fwy
Sugar Land, TX 77478
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church
4930 W. Bellfort
Houston, TX
Peggy Nelson Obituary
Peggy Pitts Nelson
1933-2019
Peggy Pitts Nelson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on June 7, 2019. She had just celebrated her 86th birthday. Friends are invited for visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Settegast-Kopf Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4930 W. Bellfort, Houston. Interment will follow in Phillipsburg Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 10, 2019
