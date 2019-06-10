|
|
Peggy Pitts Nelson
1933-2019
Peggy Pitts Nelson, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on June 7, 2019. She had just celebrated her 86th birthday. Friends are invited for visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Settegast-Kopf Sugar Creek. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4930 W. Bellfort, Houston. Interment will follow in Phillipsburg Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 10, 2019