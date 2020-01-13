|
|
PEGGY R. OWENS
1947-2020
Peggy Sue Robbins Owens was born in Houston, Texas on April 8, 1947 and passed away suddenly of a heart attack in Cypress, Texas on January 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents William Gentry Robbins and Bette Davis Robbins.
Peggy Sue is survived by her husband of fifty years Arthur Michael Owens and sons Mark Andrew Owens of Philadelphia and his wife Alex Klein who are expecting a daughter in February, and David Matthew Owens of Brooklyn, New York and his wife Amy Sperber and daughter Ida June Owens. Peggy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother whose warmth and compassion touched everyone she met.
Peggy graduated from of Westbury High School, earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, and was awarded her Doctorate from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.
Peggy was proud to have retired as an early childhood professor with University of Houston Clear Lake. She served ten years at Texas A&M University Extension Service in College Station. She was a former high school home economics teacher and early childhood educator. Peggy enjoyed traveling on river cruises and road trips throughout America.
Peggy met Mike at Stephen F. Austin University and they were partners in every sense of the word. She was an avid reader, a wonderful quilter, and had a sophisticated eye for design and decorating. She was a great cook and truly a homemaker.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday January 15, 2020 at St. Aidans Episcopal Church, 13131 Fry Road, Cypress Texas. After the service there will be a reception in the narthex of the church. In Lieu of flowers please contribute to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 13, 2020