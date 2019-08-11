Home

St Paul's United Methodist Chr
5501 Main St
Houston, TX 77004
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
5501 Main Street
Houston, TX
Peggy Rice


1948 - 2019
Peggy Rice Obituary
Peggy Geiselman Rice
1948-2019
Peggy Geiselman Rice, a long time Houston resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday the 20th of June, 2019. Peggy will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, devoted daughter and sister, and faithful friend.
The memorial service for Peggy will be on Thursday, the 15th of August at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 5501 Main Street, Houston, Texas. A reception will immediately follow the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
