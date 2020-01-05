|
|
Peggy Schaefer
1955-2020
Peggy Ruth McDade Schaefer was born on August 8, 1955, and departed suddenly and unexpectedly on January 2, 2020. Born in El Campo, Texas to Ross E. McDade and Betty McDade Rueb, Peggy was raised with her two sisters, Karen and Donna, where they enjoyed a rambunctious childhood.
She attended University of Texas in Austin where she built numerous relationships that continue to this day. One of those relationships started the next chapter of her adventurous life. In June of 1979, Peggy married the love of her life, L. Franklyn Schaefer.
Peggy was always learning new talents and loved scrapbooking, gardening, gaming, computers, and many others. But what really defined her, where she really flourished, was being Mom to four remarkable boys and Nana to her grandson.
She was the glue and nexus for her family and friends. The love she had for her family, volunteering, and helping others is immeasurable. The Blue Bird Circle of Texas Children's Hospital held a special place in Peggy's heart, as she devoted an abundance of her time and energy volunteering and furthering the organization that helped her own children so much.
Peggy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty McDade Rueb and brother, James McDade.
Left to cherish Peggy's memories are her husband, L. Franklyn Schaefer; her four sons, Christopher, Travis and his fiancée Kelly, Brennan and his wife Jessi, and Chase; her grandchildren, Henry and expecting granddaughter; and also, Peggy's father, Ross; and her sisters, Karen Derrer and her husband Doug, Donna Grehn and her husband Chuck.
Visitation for Peggy will take place on January 8, 2020 from noon until the funeral service commences at 1:00 PM at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 20775 Kingsland Blvd., Katy 77450.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020