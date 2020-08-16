Peggy Wilgis

Peggy was my godmother. She was my second mom. When I first got to my mom house. Peggy would take care of me while my mom was gone. We would do puzzles, eat mint chocolate chip ice cream, and watch NCIS. My graduation gift she took me to Alaska for a earthwatch trip, it was a

Amazing trip! Now she can travel anywhere she wants to go with out a passport.

When I had my daughter she would always just show up to watch her. She loved taking care of her. We both loved animals!

I got to say good bye to her at the hospital but it wasn't enough. I know she not suffering anymore and defiantly will miss her alot.

Amanda Smith

Family