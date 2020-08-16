Margaret "Peggy" Wilgis
1944-2020
Peggy Wilgis, died suddenly of a heart attack 8/1/20. Born in Baltimore, MD, Peggy was 75 years old. She was retired from HISD where she was a Middle School Teacher and a Vice Principal for many years. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Shaw Wilgis, and his wife, Betsy of Baltimore, MD, many nephews, nieces, grand nieces, nephews and dear long-time friends. Donations can be made to Kids Hope Program @ St. Rose of Lima, 3600 Brinkman, Houston, TX 77018.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.