Peggy Wilgis
Margaret "Peggy" Wilgis
1944-2020
Peggy Wilgis, died suddenly of a heart attack 8/1/20. Born in Baltimore, MD, Peggy was 75 years old. She was retired from HISD where she was a Middle School Teacher and a Vice Principal for many years. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Shaw Wilgis, and his wife, Betsy of Baltimore, MD, many nephews, nieces, grand nieces, nephews and dear long-time friends. Donations can be made to Kids Hope Program @ St. Rose of Lima, 3600 Brinkman, Houston, TX 77018.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
I was very fortunate to spend a great deal of time with Peggy for the past few months and I am so grateful for that. I will miss her greatly and my thoughts and prayers are with all of you
Margaret Badeaux
Coworker
August 15, 2020
Amanda Smith
August 15, 2020
To Peggy’s family, Angie, and Amanda, and Isabella,
There are not any words to express my sadness at the loss of such a wonderful lady! Peggy and I kept in touch through Angie and family. I always enjoyed visiting with Peggy at Isabella’s birthday each year. She always made me laugh and her insights were always interesting! My son Trent watched Sam when she was out of town sometimes. Trent was so glad to hear that Sam is staying with Angie. I have enjoyed all the wonderful photos posted on FB and pray for comfort and peace for each of you.
Susan, Larry and Trent
Susan Smith Porterfield
Friend
August 15, 2020
Peggy was my godmother. She was my second mom. When I first got to my mom house. Peggy would take care of me while my mom was gone. We would do puzzles, eat mint chocolate chip ice cream, and watch NCIS. My graduation gift she took me to Alaska for a earthwatch trip, it was a
Amazing trip! Now she can travel anywhere she wants to go with out a passport.
When I had my daughter she would always just show up to watch her. She loved taking care of her. We both loved animals!
I got to say good bye to her at the hospital but it wasn't enough. I know she not suffering anymore and defiantly will miss her alot.
Amanda Smith
Family
