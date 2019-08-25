Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
(281) 992-7200
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
311 N. Friendswood Dr.
Friendswood, TX 77546
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penelope Bayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penelope Bayne


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penelope Bayne Obituary
Penelope G. Bayne
1940-2019
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Penelope (Penny) Gale Bayne, passed away at the age of 78.
Penny was born December 5, 1940, in Ft. Worth, Texas to Frank and Gertrude Pressley. In 1963 she married Harry L. Bayne, a longtime Houston businessman who owned and operated Bayne TV and Appliance until his death in December of 2003. They raised two sons, Randy and Todd. Penny was dedicated to her family and was passionate about cooking. Penny and Harry loved traveling the world and time spent on their boat, "The Lucky Penny."
Penny so enjoyed her earlier years growing up with her sisters and cousins. She looked forward to the holidays when they would reunite and recount their funny family stories, laughing until they cried.
Penny is survived by her son's Todd and Randy, her four grandchildren Jordan and Cameron and Courtney and Josh, three great-grandchildren Nathan, Jack and Molly, her daughters-in-law Megan and Brandie, her sister Pam (her son John and husband David) and her sister Paula (her son Shaun) and Penny's cousin Peggy (her daughters Susan, Cinda and Peggy's husband Jon).
Penny is at peace and joyful to be reunited with the love of her life…
Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, Texas 77546 and will be officiated by her cousin and dear friend, The Rev. Peggy Tuttle. Burial will follow at Friendswood Friends Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Bayne family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penelope's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now