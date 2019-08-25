|
Penelope G. Bayne
1940-2019
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Penelope (Penny) Gale Bayne, passed away at the age of 78.
Penny was born December 5, 1940, in Ft. Worth, Texas to Frank and Gertrude Pressley. In 1963 she married Harry L. Bayne, a longtime Houston businessman who owned and operated Bayne TV and Appliance until his death in December of 2003. They raised two sons, Randy and Todd. Penny was dedicated to her family and was passionate about cooking. Penny and Harry loved traveling the world and time spent on their boat, "The Lucky Penny."
Penny so enjoyed her earlier years growing up with her sisters and cousins. She looked forward to the holidays when they would reunite and recount their funny family stories, laughing until they cried.
Penny is survived by her son's Todd and Randy, her four grandchildren Jordan and Cameron and Courtney and Josh, three great-grandchildren Nathan, Jack and Molly, her daughters-in-law Megan and Brandie, her sister Pam (her son John and husband David) and her sister Paula (her son Shaun) and Penny's cousin Peggy (her daughters Susan, Cinda and Peggy's husband Jon).
Penny is at peace and joyful to be reunited with the love of her life…
Services will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Jeter Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr, Friendswood, Texas 77546 and will be officiated by her cousin and dear friend, The Rev. Peggy Tuttle. Burial will follow at Friendswood Friends Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the Bayne family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019