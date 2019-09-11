|
|
Perry Michael
Batson
1946-2019
Perry Michael Batson, 72, devoted husband and father, passed away Sunday morning in Houston. Left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 48 years, Kathie; his children, Bridget, Jennifer, Perry Jr. and Brian; his grandchildren, siblings and many extended family members and close friends. A visitation is planned for Sunday, September 15, 2019 from three o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The Holy Rosary will be prayed at six o'clock. The funeral service will be held at ten o'clock in the morning Monday, September 16, 2019 at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood, Houston, Texas 77080. Interment will follow at The Woodlawn Garden of Memories. See www.woodlawnfh.com for the complete obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019