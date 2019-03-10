Perry J Vann

1935-2019

Perry Joe Vann, born November 11, 1935 in Imboden, AR, passed away March 7, 2019 in Dallas, TX. Perry moved to Houston as a young boy and later graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1953 and attended the University of Houston. He served in the US Army as a Sharpshooter during the Korean conflict.

Perry was an active member of Congregation Emanu El for over 40 years and enjoyed being part of the Brotherhood at the temple. He spent most of his work career in the beer distribution business. He loved spending time with his family and attending his sons' sports and social activities.

Perry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Ilene B. Vann, and his partner of 10 years, Mina Pashkoff, his parents Carmel and Leo Vann, and his sister, Nadine Elkin and nephew Robert C Whitaker, Jr.

Perry is survived by his children, Charles Jeffery Vann and wife, Rabbi Allison Bergman Vann and their son, Isaac Vann; Theodore Allan Vann (Teddy) and wife, Emily Coufal Vann and their sons, Gabriel and Andres Vann; brother-in-law Richard Elkin, niece Phyllis and husband Ben Cart and their children Ben Cart Jr, (Benjy) and Amanda Richard and her husband, Brud; great-nephews Robbie Whitaker and Tommie Whitaker and his wife Tiffani.

Funeral Services: 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, Kagan-Rudy Chapel at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet, Rabbi Roy Walter and Rabbi Pam Silk, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: Congregation Emanu El Greene Family Camp Fund, 1500 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX 77005. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary