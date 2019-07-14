Home

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4213 Mangum Rd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
Pete Balcerowicz


1923 - 2019
Pete Balcerowicz
1923-2019
Pete "Uncle Pete" Balcerowicz, 96, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Pete was born May 18, 1923 in Brenham, Texas to Steve and Rosa Balcerowicz. Pete served in the Army during World War II where he received several medals. He is a member of the VFW Post 581 and St. Ambrose Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his siblings; Steve, Max, Stanley, and Lucille Bronikowski, nephew, Stanley Balcerowicz Jr. and niece, Mary Ann Bronikowski. Pete is survived by nephews; Larry Bronikowski, and Michael Balcerowicz, nieces; Evelyn Rosenbaum, Debby Garst and Betty Matthews, and several great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 4PM – 6PM at Heights Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 5pm that evening. Funeral Service is scheduled for Monday, 10AM, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Rd., Houston, Texas 77092. Interment will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
