Pete Gaylord

1949-2019

PETER ("Pete") CHILDS GAYLORD, 69, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Houston, TX. He was born on September 16, 1949 in Staten Island, New York and was preceded in death by his parents, Clarissa ("Cleo") and William ("Bill") Gaylord and his brother, Sam Gaylord.

Pete moved with his family to Houston in 1962 and subsequently graduated from Memorial High School in 1967. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Pete saw success in his professional life, owning and operating Phillips Tire and Service Center for over 40 years until his retirement in 2015. The enduring relationships he built with his customers and employees spanned decades, especially the same close-knit "family" of employees that remained intact throughout.

Pete leaves behind his devoted wife of 30+ years, Tina Marie Aiena, mother-in-law Nancy Aiena, dogs Bella and Ollie, and cat Zoe. He is survived by his only son Peter Childs Gaylord Jr. and wife Nicki, with grandchildren Sienna (17), Walker (13), Grace Nicole Gaylord (3), and lastly his grandson that will proudly carry his name for the 3rd generation, Peter ("Petey") Childs Gaylord III (2). He is also survived by brother William ("Doc") Gaylord and wife Betty, brother Thomas ("Tom") Gaylord and wife Linda, brother Paul ("Mitt") Gaylord, sister Clarissa ("Lissa") Gaylord Anderson, and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews that he treasured dearly.

Pete lived his life start to finish with the indomitable spirit of a young boy, while somehow still checking off every box along the way to being a successful old man. His rare and engaging charm, his generosity, his kindness, his irreverence, his humor, and his presence had a profound impact on all those that knew him. Pete will be fondly remembered, sorely missed and certainly never duplicated - a true one of a kind.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), or any charity benefiting animals.