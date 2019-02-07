Pete Joseph Beniretto

1935-2019

Pete Joseph Beniretto, passed away in his sleep of natural causes on Monday, the 4th of February 2019. He was 83 years of age.

Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 8th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pete is to commence at six o'clock.

Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at twelve o'clock noon on Saturday, the 9th of February, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church 1801 Sage Road in Houston.

The Rite of Committal is to follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.

Please visit Mr. Beniretto online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.