Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
For more information about
Pete Beniretto
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church
1801 Sage Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pete Beniretto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pete Joseph Beniretto


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pete Joseph Beniretto Obituary
Pete Joseph Beniretto
1935-2019
Pete Joseph Beniretto, passed away in his sleep of natural causes on Monday, the 4th of February 2019. He was 83 years of age.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Friday, the 8th of February, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where the recitation of the Holy Rosary for Pete is to commence at six o'clock.
Mass of Christian Burial is to be offered at twelve o'clock noon on Saturday, the 9th of February, at St. Michael The Archangel Catholic Church 1801 Sage Road in Houston.
The Rite of Committal is to follow, via escorted cortege, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery in Houston.
Please visit Mr. Beniretto online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.