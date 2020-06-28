Peter Berveiler
1969 - 2020
Peter Berveiler
1969-2020
Our beloved Peter Cooper Berveiler passed peacefully out of death and into Life in Katy, Texas on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Peter was born on May 14, 1969 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Peter is survived by his wife, Angela Berveiler of Katy; sons, Joshua Berveiler and Jeremiah Berveiler; mother, Gayle Cooper Quisenberry of Houston; sister, Margot Berveiler Hetrick of Austin; stepmother, Pat Berveiler of Springfield, MO; as well as his loving in-laws, nephews, numerous other relatives and a beautiful host of friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Joseph Berveiler and stepfather, J. Randall Quisenberry.
Due to COVID-19 considerations, the family is unable to celebrate Peter's life as they had initially planned. However, viewing is available for family, friends, and colleagues to pay their final respects from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Schmidt Funeral Home at 1344 W. Grand Parkway South in Katy, TX. The family will observe a private interment at Evergreen Cemetery in Paris, Texas, near their cabin.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
