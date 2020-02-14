|
Peter L. Coart
1944-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Peter L Coart announce his passage. Born forty-five minutes prior to his twin brother, Paul to Ann Mallot and Pierre Goddard. Peter spend his childhood growing up in beautiful Branford CT. in the shore side communities of Short Beach and Indian Neck. He graduated from Branford High School in 1961, the same school his daughters would later graduate from. A submarine officer talked to him about needing radiomen in the submarine service. He signed right up. He finished radio school in 1963. On April 10, 1963 on his way to sub school in New London, CT., the USS Thresher went down with all hands during deep diving tests off Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 129 died. His parents were horrified, but that did not stop Peter from pursuing this path of his life. He stuck with sub school and graduated in the summer. He then reported to a WWII sub named the USS Entemedor (SS340) at State Pier, New London, CT. She was built by General Dynamics/Electric Boat in 1944 the same year Peter was born. He spent three eye-opening years aboard her, growing up on a boat that never let him down, (except when they WANTED to go down!) Peter often said these were the most significant years of his life and he owes it all to that steel boat and the men who sailed her.
Peter met the love of his life, Marcella Brigante at a wedding and said, "She's the one!" He was able to get her phone number from a friend of a friend of a friend. They eloped in Vermont on July 11, 1967 and started a family soon after. He loved all animals especially cats and would care for the feral/stray cats in the neighborhood.
After being transferred from the CT. to TX, Peter retired from Dow Chemical after many years of dedicated service.
Peter belonged to many clubs and organizations through his life such as the Elks Club, VFW and American Legion. He was a member of the Submarine Vets Holland Club. He would often help run many of the cookouts. His hobbies included gardening, cooking, model trains, bowling and softball. His scrambled eggs were better than anyone's! His daughters hold special memories playing catch with their father. He would often tease them saying, "Could have had it!" after faking them out with where his throw was going, if they missed. He also enjoyed attending ship commissioning ceremonies, and all things to do with boats, submarines and trains.
Peter leaves behind his wife of 53 years, Marcy, two daughters; Natalie Jones (Robert) of Houston TX and Michele Coart of Millis MA, three grandchildren; Nicholas Camacho, Natasha Camacho, and Noel Jones as well as three great grandchildren; Xavier, Brandon and Liliana. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Angel who stayed by his side to the very end. He was pre-deceased by his maternal parents and twin brother, Paul as well as many special family members of the Brigante family.
Memorial Services will be planned for a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 14, 2020