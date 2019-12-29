|
John Peter Kirk
1942-2019
FULL WARNING - -THE FOLLOWING WAS WRITTEN BY THE DECEASED and no doubt edited by my wife, Dianne : John Peter Kirk (AKA - PETEY, PETER, PETE, J. PETER, J. P. (PETE) and finally CAPTAIN KIRK) who was born out of wedlock on September 13, 1942. He always considered himself lucky. However, as he aged, he came to see his luck as being well and truly blessed.
These are his major blessings, the small ones being too many to count: being born in the United States of America, being born to a birth mother who chose life and adoption over abortion and death, being adopted by John Kirk and Alice Ada Gould Kirk even though they well past normal adoption age, being raised in Iowa and Nebraska, having many Aunts, Uncles "and the "Cousin's" rather than brothers or sisters, educated beyond his intelligence first in Algona and Harlan, Iowa. Later educated in Omaha at Loveland Grade School, Westside High School, the University of Omaha (BS Industrial Engineering), Creighton, University (MBA), marrying Martha Gertrude (Peedie) Ellis and joining their clan in 1965. (Pete's parents passed away in 1964 and 1965 so they could not share these blessed events.) From Pete & Peedie's union, two children were born – Kirsten Dodd Kirk Didier and John Thomas Kirk. These two have produced McKenna Didier Hoffman and Nicholas Fueston and Sascha Elise Kirk. There are also ten great grandchildren thanks to McKenna and Nicholas.
Peedie passed away in 1997 and the final blessing came into his life – Dianne Johnson Kirk. They were married in 1999 and spent 20 years traveling the world and truly being partners. Dianne I will always love you.
Pete was employed in the energy industry from 1965 to 2006 -Northern Natural Gas, Enron, TransOak, Tejas, Coral, InterGen, and Kinder-Morgan. Pete was an active member of HR Houston, The Breakfast Association of River Oaks Country Club, The Dean's Bible Group at Christ Church Cathedral and the Cathedral itself. He benefited from the wisdom and knowledge of the staff of Kelsey-Seybold during his cancer journey and the leadership of Northern Trust in his financial planning.
You may have noticed a lack of names. That is on purpose – rather than try to remember everybody – it is better to say I remember you all. Thank you all for your prayers - Christian, Jewish, and Muslim and one lady who asked to pray for me as I headed for the "Chair" (chemo chair). In a weird way, this disease has been a blessing too - I can say a proper good-bye and thank all of you while I still can. Much better than dropping over in a Spec's!
Now –any donations should be sent to the Robert Keyser Scholarship at Northwestern College, 101 7th Street SW, Orange City, Iowa 51041.
Services will be held at 3 PM on January 4, 2019 at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue, Houston, TX. The funeral service for the family will be held in the Golding Chapel with a reception following for friends and family in Sanders Hall.
GOD BLESS TEXAS
Scotty, beam me up.
"There is no intelligent life down here – given today's politics"
KIRK OUT
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019