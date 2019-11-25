|
Peter Nicholas "Nick" Nemeth
1996-2019
Our beautiful and dearly, deeply much beloved one and only son and brother, Peter Nicholas Nemeth (more commonly known by his legions of champions and friends as "Nick") passed away in Santa Barbara, California on October 25, 2019 at the age of only 23. He was born in Houston, Texas with his startling, piercing and remarkably multi-hued oceanic blue eyes wide open, taking it all it all in in from birth, curiously observant, and peacefully happy to embrace life as we were eager and delighted to hold and embrace him. He grew up and spent the majority of his life in the Memorial Villages. He was an adorable little boy. In the last few years, he moved, lived, and worked in Santa Barbara, CA. staying part of the time in space lovingly provided by his dear and elderly great Auntie Eva. He is survived by his mother, Anna M. Johnson (formerly Anna Jobsis), her husband Scott W. Johnson, his father Peter G. Nemeth, and his sister Alexandra Nemeth, his beloved maternal grandmother Bouk "Bea" Jobsis as well as additional Jobsis and Nemeth family members and was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Kees (pronounced as "Case") Jobsis and his beloved paternal great grandmother known to him as Granny and his great uncle George. As you used to say in expression of the magnitude of your your love when you were a little, we love you " taller than trees,"Nicky.
In Houston Nick attended Memorial Drive Elementary, St. Francis Middle School, Memorial High School, and the University of Houston. He moved to Santa Barbara for his California dream, and worked as a professional scuba diver and planned to complete his studies there.
" Quiet Strength", the spirit name given to him at his Christian confirmation, aptly captured both the dichotomy and harmony of our beautiful, intelligent, sensitive, soft spoken but stubborn and determined, funny and fun-loving, quick-witted, sweet-natured, and adorable "Mister Nick". He was energetic and a sportsman, who adored baseball, snowboarding, and scuba diving. He was named the most valuable player in his soccer league while in elementary school, and was a prized baseball pitcher until an arm injury intervened. He was intelligent, witty, a quick study, and simply a lot of fun.
A memorial service for Nick life will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at St. Francis Episcopal Church in the Chapel at 345 Piney Point Drive with Father Bob Wismer presiding. A Facebook group page has been established, named "Nick Nemeth Memorial". Please join as a member in honor of Nick. The family requests in lieu of flowers that anyone wishing to make do so in honor of Nick to the St. Francis Outreach Fund at the same address.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 25, 2019