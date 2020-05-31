Peter Paul Bas III
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Paul Bas III
1945-2020
Peter Paul Bas, III, 74, died at home in Houston May 20, 2020 after a valiant struggle with cancer. Born in Beeville, Texas October 8, 1945, Pete was a professional musician, a teacher, & a Navy veteran.
Known for his kindness, especially by those who worked with and for him. He loved kids, his own, and their many friends whom he welcomed into his home and heart. He also loved animals, most recently beagle Gabi and cats Greebo & Smokey.
Predeceased by his parents, Hector Fredrick Bas and Leona Margaret (Ploch) Bas, and his sister Olivia Carol Bas. Survived by wife of 52 years, Sheila; daughter Keri; son Peter and wife Hillary; sister Regina Stephenson and husband Gary Abrahamzon; and a large extended family.
Services will be held at the National Cemetery in Houston, on a date to be determined. For service updates and to share a memory, visit forestlawnfuneralhomehouston.com/obituaries/.
Donations in Pete's name can be made to LOTS, LordoftheStreets.org or the Beagle Freedom Project, BFP.org.
Rock on!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
8706 Almeda-Genoa Road
Houston, TX 77075
(713) 991-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved