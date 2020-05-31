Peter Paul Bas III
1945-2020
Peter Paul Bas, III, 74, died at home in Houston May 20, 2020 after a valiant struggle with cancer. Born in Beeville, Texas October 8, 1945, Pete was a professional musician, a teacher, & a Navy veteran.
Known for his kindness, especially by those who worked with and for him. He loved kids, his own, and their many friends whom he welcomed into his home and heart. He also loved animals, most recently beagle Gabi and cats Greebo & Smokey.
Predeceased by his parents, Hector Fredrick Bas and Leona Margaret (Ploch) Bas, and his sister Olivia Carol Bas. Survived by wife of 52 years, Sheila; daughter Keri; son Peter and wife Hillary; sister Regina Stephenson and husband Gary Abrahamzon; and a large extended family.
Services will be held at the National Cemetery in Houston, on a date to be determined. For service updates and to share a memory, visit forestlawnfuneralhomehouston.com/obituaries/.
Donations in Pete's name can be made to LOTS, LordoftheStreets.org or the Beagle Freedom Project, BFP.org.
Rock on!
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 31, 2020.