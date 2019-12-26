|
Peter Christian Sundt
1925-2019
Peter Christian Sundt died December 22, 2019. He was born in London, England in 1925, the son of Olaf F. and Elizabeth Lund Sundt. His family came to Houston in 1926, where he resided most of his life. After graduation from Sewanee Military Academy in 1943 he joined the US Navy and served in the Pacific through the end of WW II. In 1950 he graduated from Rice University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. He started his career as a design engineer for Hughes Aircraft Co. in California. In 1951 he married Helen Guernsey of Jacksonville, Florida, who was the mother of his three children, and who died in 1995. Mr. Sundt was employed by Mandrel Industries in Houston from 1953 to 1965. He resigned from Mandrel in 1965 and formed Metrix Instrument Co., a manufacturer of industrial electronics. After 30 years as chief executive of Metrix he sold the company in 1995. His second wife, Emily Coates Sundt, and his brother, Eric Sundt, both died before him. He is survived by his sister Helen de St. Anthost of Paris, France, son Peter Jr. of Tucson, Arizona, daughters Laurilla C. Sundt of Dortmund, Germany and Leslie Safavi of Capetown, South Africa, grandchildren Olaf and Emile Sundt, great-grandchildren Stella and Reef Sundt, and stepdaughters Lisa Hogervorst and Wynne Deckard. A private memorial service is planned. A lifelong sailor and lover of the sea, Mr. Sundt requested donations in lieu of flowers to the Texas Seaport Museum, Pier 21, Galveston, or the Houston Maritime Museum.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019