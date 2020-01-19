|
|
Peter Alan Takis
1955-2019
Peter greeted every day with a smile. He always had a joke ready to put a smile on your face, or a witty observation to make you laugh. His warmth and infectious sense of humor are part of what made him a successful businessman, running a printing shop in Houston for 30 years.
Peter Takis was born in Chicago on June 1, 1955, part of a family of six. At 6'2", he showed early ability as an athlete. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois, he attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, on a full basketball scholarship. His love of water sports began at the family cottage in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin where the family spent their summers.
In 1975, Peter moved to Houston, where he could indulge his love for watersports year-round. Waterskiing, jet skis, Blue Max and Century boats were all part of the picture. Peter loved sharing his passion with other people, and even taught his favorite dog, Hal, how to waterski.
He spent many holidays and weekends with his extended family at his beloved river house outside Houston, creating some of the best memories of their lives.
Peter founded his printing business, Corporate Thermographers, in 1989. Prior to that, he helped develop the first Hurricane Thermography print machine. His generosity and warm sense of humor kept his customers returning for three decades.
Peter is survived by his sister, Christine Takis McCarley, of Houston. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Peter Takis, Jr., and sister, Kathryn Alice Hannah. A celebration of Peter's life will be held February 1 from 2-4 pm at Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020