Home

POWERED BY

Services
Integrity Funeral Care
3915 Dacoma
Houston, TX 77092
(713) 344-0764
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Armadillo Palace,
5015 Kirby Dr,
, Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Takis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Takis


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Takis Obituary
Peter Alan Takis
1955-2019
Peter greeted every day with a smile. He always had a joke ready to put a smile on your face, or a witty observation to make you laugh. His warmth and infectious sense of humor are part of what made him a successful businessman, running a printing shop in Houston for 30 years.
Peter Takis was born in Chicago on June 1, 1955, part of a family of six. At 6'2", he showed early ability as an athlete. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois, he attended St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin, on a full basketball scholarship. His love of water sports began at the family cottage in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin where the family spent their summers.
In 1975, Peter moved to Houston, where he could indulge his love for watersports year-round. Waterskiing, jet skis, Blue Max and Century boats were all part of the picture. Peter loved sharing his passion with other people, and even taught his favorite dog, Hal, how to waterski.
He spent many holidays and weekends with his extended family at his beloved river house outside Houston, creating some of the best memories of their lives.
Peter founded his printing business, Corporate Thermographers, in 1989. Prior to that, he helped develop the first Hurricane Thermography print machine. His generosity and warm sense of humor kept his customers returning for three decades.
Peter is survived by his sister, Christine Takis McCarley, of Houston. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Peter Takis, Jr., and sister, Kathryn Alice Hannah. A celebration of Peter's life will be held February 1 from 2-4 pm at Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -