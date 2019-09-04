Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX
View Map
Peter Thompson M.D.

Peter Thompson M.D. Obituary
Peter Thompson, M.D.
1937-2019
Peter Kempner Thompson, M.D. died on Saturday, the 3rd of August, 2019 after suffering a hemorrhagic stroke. At the time, he was in California traveling and visiting with family and friends. He was 81 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary was published in the Houston Chronicle on Sunday, August 25th and remains accessible on GeoHLewis.com. where words of condolence and comfort may be shared electronically with his family. Memories and condolences may also be shared by commenting on the most recent journal entry on the CaringBridge site established for Peter at www.caringbridge.org/visit/dr.peterthompson/journal.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019
