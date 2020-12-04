Peter Eli Veruki

1938-2020

Peter Eli Veruki, age 82, went to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020. He had a sudden but peaceful death after a 5 year battle with Cardiac Amyloidosis. Peter was born to parents Andrew Eli Veruki and Marie Gianakouros Veruki on November 10, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York. He was married to Judy Lynn Spinella for 28 years.

Peter received a BS in Engineering from Lafayette University and an MBA from Lehigh University. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for over 20 years. He was Director of Career Planning and Admissions at Rice University from 1999- 2005. He also was Director of Corporate and Alumni Relations at Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management from 1988 – 1999 and 2005 – 2014, until he retired. Peter was honored by the creation of a scholarship, "The Peter Veruki Scholarship" at Vanderbilt University, Owen Graduate School of Management. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of Golden Key International Honor Society from 2006 – 2015, and was a Consultant to many companies in the field of Recruitment and Management Development, as well as authoring several books in this field. Peter helped countless graduate students crystallize and attain their career goals, and cherished his role as a life-long coach and mentor.

Peter lived in several states including New York, Virginia, Tennessee, Colorado and Houston, Texas. He was an avid tennis and squash player and coach, loved skiing, and enjoyed fine dining and wine. Peter was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas and volunteered with Assistance League Houston. Peter was an extremely outgoing, friendly, and charming man, who leaves many friends all over the world. He was extremely proud of his Greek heritage.

Peter is survived by his spouse, Judy Lynn Spinella, of Houston, TX; his children, Margaret Veruki Hartveit (Espen) of Bergen, Norway, Lili Veruki, of Clinton, MA; step - children, Wylie Scott Slater (Karen) of Bryan, TX, and Jennifer Spinella Kochan (Donald) of Arlington, VA. He is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Jennifer Veruki. Grandchildren are Mattias Hartveit and Hanne Hartveit of Rochester, NY and his sister Andrea Veruki Stoney, of Carrboro, NC.

Peter will be cremated and no services are planned at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the "Peter Veruki Scholarship" through Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University. A special note of thanks to Rodney H. Falk, MD and his team at Brigham and Women's Health, for helping Peter extend his vigorous life with their specialized care and expertise.



