Peter Wenzel Hilgarth1937-2020Peter W. Hilgarth passed away on November 28th 2020 at the age of 82. Peter was a long time resident of Humble Tx and a devoted husband of 38 years to his late wife Eileen Hilgarth who passed away in 2015. He is survived by his son Peter and stepchildren Tommy, Jackie, Donnie and Billy as well as step daughters Eileen and Linda. He was laid to rest on November 30th 2020 at Rosewood cemetery in Humble Texas.