Phelps John Murphey Harmon
1949-2019
Phelps John Murphey Harmon, age 70, died Sunday, the 15th of December 2019, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas, following a sudden illness.
Born on the 25th of June 1949, to Francis Gilmer Harmon II and Mary Jane Murphey, Murphey was a lifelong resident of Houston. Murphey graduated from St. John's School as Head Prefect of his class before receiving his A.B. from Princeton University in 1971 and J.D. from The University of Texas in 1974.
Murphey spent more than thirty years working as a civil trial lawyer for several firms including Hutcheson & Grundy, Reynolds, Allen & Cook, and Crain Caton & James. Throughout his career, Murphey was a brilliant trial lawyer, trying cases in both state and federal courts. He worked in private practice until his retirement.
Murphey was a loving and devoted husband and father who found time to actively enjoy and share his many passions in life with those closest to him. He was a proud graduate of Princeton University and member of Tiger Inn who regularly dressed in orange and black and cherished his role as Locomotive leader in P-Rades with his fellow classmates who became life-long friends. Murphey was an avid tennis player whose passion for the game was infectious. When not on the court, Murphey loved to share the company of his family and friends while sailing on Galveston Bay; he spent countless hours on the water with a full sail.
Murphey was best known as a man with a personality and wit that would light up a room. A raconteur extraordinaire, he walked through life with an intelligent smile, a love for entertaining people, a fantastic sense of humor, and stunning blue eyes that could make anyone fall in love with him. He took immense pride in his four children and enjoyed countless friendships from all parts of his life that gave him great joy.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Hillary Durgin Harmon; his sons, Murphey Durgin Harmon, Cornelius Kelley Harmon, and Samuel Newcom Harmon; his daughter, Therese Keresey Harmon; his brothers, Francis Gilmer Harmon III and William Thomas Harmon; his sister, Mary Jane (Suzie) Harmon; seven nieces and nephews and many close friends.
The memorial service celebrating Murphey's life is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Saturday, the 4th of January, at Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main Street in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held at The Forest Club, 9950 Memorial Drive in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in Murphey's name may be directed toward the Endowment Fund of Palmer Memorial Episcopal Church, 6221 Main St., Houston, TX 77030.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019