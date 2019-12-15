|
|
Phil Harper Nugent
1939-2019
Houston – Phil Harper Nugent, 80, passed away peacefully under hospice care on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Holcombe House in the Texas Medical Center. He was born August 16, 1939 in Lafayette, Louisiana. A former NFL player and oil and gas entrepreneur, Phil lived an extremely full life and will be missed by his children, grandchildren, sister, son-in-law, niece, nephews and former wife.
A memorial service will be held at The Chapel at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 345 Piney Point Rd in Houston at 2:00pm on Sunday December 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 15, 2019