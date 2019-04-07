Philip F.C. Aiello

1923-2019

Philip F. C. Aiello, age 96, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. Phil was born February 10, 1923 to Filippo Aiello and Gilda Filisone Aiello in Calabria, Italy. He immigrated to the United States passing thru Ellis Island in 1929 and grew up in Brooklyn, NY. He was a collegiate baseball pitcher at The University of Arkansas and graduated from Pratt Institute in 1950 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Phil served in the United States Army during WWII from 1943 to 1946 in the 395th Regiment of the 99th Infantry as an Infantryman - European Theater of Operation and was also in the Army Specialized Training Program receiving an Honorable Discharge.

In 1950, Phil began his lifetime career in the construction industry with Walter Kidde Construction based in New York. Eventually settling in Texas, Phil continued his employment with J.M. Hollis Construction Company and Pence Construction Corporation until 1979 when he founded Sun Builders Co. in Houston, TX with John Marcisz and the late Brooks Sims. Phil was regarded as a highly esteemed retail construction specialist who trained and mentored many successful construction business owners until his retirement in 1996 when he moved to Las Vegas, NV with his wife Marina. Phil's daughters, son in law and grandchildren continue to operate the business which brought him great pride and joy.

Phil was married to Mary "Mae" Elizabeth Aiello for 32 years and they raised their 5 children together before her passing in 1984. Phil is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marina D. Aiello, son, David Berry and wife Heather; siblings, Louise Becker and Frank Giovane; children, Anne LaSacco Raney, Mary Miller and husband Alan, Gigi Thompson and husband Randy, Judy Aiello; grandchildren, Robert, Philip, Chris, Tracy, Jake, Randal, Patrick, Jessi, Ali, Mitch, Camden, Kylie and Andrew; great grandchildren, Dylan, Brooke, Carter, Campbell, Sutton, Sawyer and Tyler and many extended family members at home and abroad. He was also preceded in death by his son, Philip LaSacco and siblings, Jimmy, Mike, Rita, Gilda and Millie.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am on Monday the 6th of May at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Boulder City, NV. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019