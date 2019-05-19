|
|
Philip V. Branham
1934-2019
Philip Vernon Branham, 85, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Houston. On September 5, 1955, he married Barbara Ann Kalifey and was blessed with four children.
He graduated from St. Thomas High School in 1953 and attended the University of Houston. Philip was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm with the rosary being recited at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX 77079 with The Rite of Committal to follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019