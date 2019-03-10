Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion, McGovern Centennial Garden, Hermann Park 1500 Hermann Park Drive View Map Resources More Obituaries for Philip Cowdin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Cowdin

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers H. Philip Cowdin

1939-2019

H. Philip Cowdin died at home, in Houston, Texas on February 22, 2019 after being cared for by his loving family.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, on November 23rd, 1939, to Hugh P. and Zora Cowdin, he graduated from Paschal High School and Texas Weslayan University. Philip became the personification of a Renaissance man in the twentieth century. He was ever curious about all aspects of creative life: art, music, architecture, and furniture design. While Philip possessed wonderful talents in each of those areas, his greatest gift was in the design of three-dimensional spaces. That gift led to his long career as a residential designer and builder in Houston. Because of his sensitive collaboration with clients, each residence Philip created or redesigned was a uniquely beautiful addition to its surrounding neighborhood.

His talent was in the design of homes of wonderful proportions and scale, as well as homes defined by an easy and immediately inviting flow within its interior spaces. From the first stroke until the final touches the whole of the creative process was always carefully considered, and gave evidence to his abilities of materializing any of his visions. His sense of aesthetics proved essential to all his creative work in both the selection of materials as well as in the craftsmanship provided by not only himself, but also by the subcontractors he selected and employed. His sense of style arose from a vast knowledge of both contemporary, as well as classical art and architectural sources, and his works incorporated not only concrete but also ethereal elements of his great social and historical discernment. The tangible expression of his artistic nature would show in dramatic statements in his designs, making the spaces both unique and unifying.

Philip was an avid reader, an original, and critical thinker, as well as an astute observer of the political and cultural climate in which he lived. He was also a lively storyteller and capable of truly captivating the people in his presence. His interest in painting led him to take classes at the Glassell School of Art, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Texas, and his vivid compositions are now a lasting legacy to his loved ones.

For many years he also studied classical piano with Edward Petsch, and was a member of the "Petsch Pack", a group of aficionados who gave recitals and subsequently celebrated. His deep passion for music also made him open his acoustically alive home to host several concerts by talented opera singers and musicians alike.

Philip's career in design led him to become a member of the Rice Design Alliance. He was a board member of Chamber Music Houston, and a member of the Legacy Society of the Houston Symphony, and of the Laureate Society of the Houston Grand Opera.

Apart from being a creative soul with a sense of humor, Philip was also an incredibly emphatic personality who received great admiration by his family and peers for his caring and sensitive demeanor. He was both an artistic and personal mentor as well as a father figure to opera singer, Adam Frandsen, at a critical point in his formative years. Philip's and Joan's devotion to Adam never ceased, and thanks to them, Adam not only gained a professional career in his field through their patronage, but also essential additions to his parental family.

Above all Philip was a consummate companion to his wife, Joan, with whom he shared an unbreakable union for 37 illustrious years. A union formed by countless adventures in life and love, leading two strong minds to one powerful presence. Philip was deeply loved and will be deeply missed by all he touched.

Philip is predeceased by his parents and his son, Christopher H. P. Cowdin, who had inherited his father's creative gifts for drawing and design. He is survived by his wife, Joan K. Bruchas; his sister, Sylvia Fisher (Pat) and his brother, Michael P. Cowdin, all of Fort Worth; seventeen nieces and nephews, sixteen grandnieces and grandnephews, and many loving relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Philip on May 4th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion, McGovern Centennial Garden, Hermann Park, 1500 Hermann Park Drive.

Donations may be made in Philip's honor to the Houston Symphony, Houston Grand Opera, Planned Parenthood, or . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.