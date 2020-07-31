Philip A.Cruchelow

1988-2020

Philip Andrew Cruchelow, 31, of Houston Texas passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1988 in Houston Texas. Philip was a loving and compassionate person who loved to be silly and make jokes. He had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Philip is survived by his loving father, Alan Cruchelow and step mom, Lila Cruchelow; siblings, John & wife, Grace & husband, Cole, Christina & husband, April & Husband. He will deeply be missed by all who knew and loved him. My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever. Psalms 73:26



