Services First Congregational Church 10840 Beinhorn Rd Houston, TX 77024 Celebration of Life 3:30 PM First Congregational Church Beinhorn Rd View Map Resources More Obituaries for Philip Hardy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Philip Hardy

1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Philip Hardy

1937-2019

This is the story of Philip (Phil) Hardy, who peacefully passed with family by his side on the morning of May 4, 2019. Throughout his life, he was known by Philip, Phil, Dad, Grandpa, Grampster, Red, and countless others. For this story, we'll go with Philip.

Philip's life started in Buffalo, New York on February 2, 1937. Days after his fifth birthday, his mother Edith Hardy nee Moro passed away from tuberculosis. Philip and his 3 beloved sisters (Sandra, Theresa and Mary Rose) moved into the German Roman Catholic Orphanage (GRCO) in Buffalo where they would spend the majority of their childhood. Philip proudly claimed he had never gotten in a single argument with any of his sisters in his entire life and viewed them as "special gifts from God". All who knew Philip are surely fortunate enough to have heard countless tales about the orphanage. Most were heartwarming, some were vividly fun and a few were heartbreaking as well. In general, he spoke of his time at the orphanage frequently and with fondness. While he and his sisters were raised by the orphanage nuns, his father John Hardy maintained a significant presence in his life growing up.

Philip left the orphanage during high school and eventually graduated from Annunciation High School in 1955 as salutatorian of his class, earning a college scholarship to St Michael's College in Toronto. He later earned his bachelor's degree from Johns Hopkins University and did graduate work at Loyola University in Baltimore and Houston Baptist University.

Most of Philip's professional career involved working in the insurance industry, with much of his time in management roles with American General in Houston. He retired in 2005 as Director of Personnel and Assistant to the Chairman of the Board. After retirement, he remained active in management training through his work with Main Event Management Institute.

The number of passions Philip pursued throughout his life are far too many to chronicle here. A few highlights include: a love of languages and decades of study, writing (co-authored a supervision book in 1990), domestic and international travel, marathon running, past-president and board member of Crisis Intervention of Houston, campus ministry at Rice University, vigorous advocate for racial and gender equality, gardening, and more recently a passion for traditional archery (including participating in the Texas Senior Games and International Competition in Korea).

Philip leaves behind many family and friends: including his son Shaun Hardy and son-in-law Allen Wyrick; son Joseph Hardy and daughter-in-law Trish Hardy and grandchildren Mackenzie, Gavin and Quentin; son David Hardy and daughter-in-law Allison Hardy; and his beloved partner Carrie Olsen. Philip was previously married to Colette Tucholski (mother of Shaun), Claire Donnelly (mother of Joseph and David), and Theodora Kissell.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks a donation be made in Philip's name with Crisis Intervention of Houston or . A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place at First Congregational Church (Beinhorn Rd) on Saturday, June 29th at 3:30 with a reception immediately following the ceremony. Philip requested the ceremony be a casual celebration of his life and legacy. Festive or light-colored attire is encouraged. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries