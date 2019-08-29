|
|
Philip H. Azar II
1951-2019
Philip H. Azar II, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019 at the age of 68, in Houston, Texas. Philip was a native of Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Business Administration with honors, Philip attended South Texas College of Law, where he obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence. He was also a former president of the Delta Theta Phi.
Philip was a prominent Houston attorney and the former owner of the Historical Kirby Mansion. He was best known for hosting various charitable events, fundraisers and elaborate parties.
Poem written by Philip:
"DAD IS STILL HERE"
I see DAD in the way DIANE shades her wisdom with jokes;
I see DAD in DILORES' dreams and ideas;
I see DAD in the way DOLLY resembles his ethnic mannerisms;
I see DAD in MIKE'S integrity and easy going nature;
I see DAD in MARK'S playful charisma;
I see DAD in JIMMY'S brave heart of gold;
I see DAD in the way BOBBY welcomes a stranger; and
I see DAD every time I need to get out of a jam.
He had a heart of gold and was always generous. He was thoughtful and gracious to everyone regardless of their status in life.
He will always be remembered as the Godfather to all.
Philip was loved and respected by many and survived by his family and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Our Lady of the Cedars Maronite Catholic Church located at 11935 Belfort Village, Houston, Texas 77031. Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am. A reception will follow after the mass. Burial services will be at Glenwood Cemetery, located at 2525 Washington Ave., Houston, Texas 77007.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Philip's name to Our Lady of the Cedars Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2019