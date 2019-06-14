Philip Przybylak

1992-2019



Philip Alexander Przybylak was taken from this Life on May 31, 2019 in Cedar Creek, Texas (near Bastrop). He was born on November 27, 1992 in London, Ontario, Canada, the only son of Danuta Alicja Przybylak and Zibigniew W. Klimczuk. He and his devoted mother Danuta moved to Wichita Falls, Texas before moving to Pasadena in 2001. Philip attended Jensen Elementary School, Park View Intermediate School and Pasadena Memorial High School before going on to take classes at San Jacinto College. Philip was a handsome and sensitive young man who loved Batman, anime, manga, computer gaming, collecting Pokemon and later Magic: the Gathering collectors cards and hanging out with his many friends.

Philip's funeral service will take place at 10:00am Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Niday-Fairmont Funeral Home in Pasadena, with visitation one hour prior to the service. A gathering in celebration of Philip's all too short life will be held after the service at Pipeline Grill, 10003 Spencer Highway, LaPorte, Texas and Philip's beloved pizza will be served to all friends and family attending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parents Of Murdered Children or the Pasadena Public Library.

Philip lived with mental issues and stress that he went through daily and dealt with. In spite of this, he "would do anything for his friends" and it is a bitter irony that his life was taken by a false friend when he had so many real ones. His mother Danuta wishes to especially thank Matt Patton and his family, Rachel Chavez and her mom Cynthia, Baltazar Luna, Andrew McSwain, Creeta Dalton-Stout, Louis Pekar, Lucy Turoff, Jason Lemond (Bastrop County), Lisa Jackson (Crime Victim Services), her caring co-workers at the Pasadena Public Library and many others for their kindness to Philip and for their help to her in this very sad time. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 14, 2019