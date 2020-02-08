|
|
Philip "Phil" Wayne Redding, Sr.
1930-2020
Philip "Phil" Wayne Redding Sr. age 89 passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1930 in Dallas, Texas to Allen Redding and Helen (Phillips) Redding.
Philip was predeceased by his parents, wife Doris (Hicks) Redding and brother, Allen Redding.
Phil served the United States by volunteering into the Army during the Korean War.
He married Doris Hicks in Dallas, Texas on February 26, 1955 and they were married for 55 years.
Phil enjoyed photography, fishing, gardening, military history and the occasional Dewars on the rocks.
He is survived by his children, Philip Redding Jr. (Kim) and Ann McManus (Michael); his grandchildren, Trey Redding (Trang), Matthew Redding (Heather) and Kristen Carlson (Keaton); and his beloved great grandchildren Lily Mae Redding, Emma Louise Redding and Henry Philip Carlson. He is also survived by two sister in laws, Sandra Hicks and Joyce Redding, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank both Tranquility Skilled Nursing and Heart to Heart Hospice for the wonderful care they provided during his final months.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020