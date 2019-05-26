|
|
Philip Yovino, Jr.
1931-2019
Philip Yovino, Jr., 87, passed away in La Porte, Texas on May 21, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, with interment to follow at 1:00 pm in Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019