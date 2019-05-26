Home

Navarre Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX 77521
(281) 422-8111
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Navarre Funeral Home
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home
2444 Rollingbrook Dr
Baytown, TX
Interment
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Philip Yovino, Jr.
1931-2019
Philip Yovino, Jr., 87, passed away in La Porte, Texas on May 21, 2019. He was born on December 1, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York. The family will receive friends for visitation at Navarre Funeral Home between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 28, 2019. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Navarre Funeral Home, with interment to follow at 1:00 pm in Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 26, 2019
