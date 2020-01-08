|
Phillip Joe Durham
1954-2020
Phillip Joe Durham, age 65, of Houston, Texas, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on January 10, 1954, son of Bob and Lola Durham. Phillip was a long-time resident of Pasadena and Houston.
A funeral service celebrating the life of Phillip Durham will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 11, 2019 at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial Dr. in Houston, Texas.
In lieu of usual remembrances and flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Drive Christian Church Chancel Choir, 11750 Memorial Dr., Houston, Texas 77024.
To read the obituary or to leave a condolence, please visit josephjearthman.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020