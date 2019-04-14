Home

Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
(713) 465-8900
Phillip Harrison
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Phillip Harrison Obituary
Phillip Gagne Harrison
1935-2019
Phillip Gagne Harrison, 83, was born in Houston, Texas on June 26, 1935. He passed away in his home after a long illness.
He graduated from Lamar High School in 1954 and from Texas A & M in 1958. He joined the United States Coast Guard in 1958 and served 4 years. In 1957 he married Ima Jean Copeland and were married for 61 years and raised three children Travis, Christian and Elizabeth. Phillip left the USCG and he and Ima Jean moved to Angelton where he farmed and raised beef cattle.
In 1975 they moved back to Houston where he worked at the family business. He had many hobbies and one was raising rodeo bulls. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is preceded in death by his son Christian.
He was a generous man who will be missed by his wife, two children, sister, brother and many other relatives.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2019
