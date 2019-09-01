|
Phillip Whiteis
1967-2019
Phillip Johnathen Whiteis, 51, of Houston, TX formerly of Pickerington, OH passed away at home with his loving wife and children by his side. Phil was a UA HS Golden Bear and an OSU Buckeye alumn with a BFA in Dance Performance and Lighting Design. He loved his most recent job as Implementation Manager at Jonas Fitness, and also being a BSA Asst Scout Master and an Orchestra Stage Manager for the Houston Youth Symphony. Phil was the best friend and beloved husband of Mary Whiteis, cherished father to Jason, Josephine and Joshua, treasured son to Margaret Handley and the late Ulysses Whiteis, dear brother to Elsa (Mark Enyart) Whiteis, Kathy (Mike) Norris, Steve (Donna Villareal) Grill and the late Debra Gayheart. Phil was a multifaceted, extraordinary man who always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and lifted the spirits of everyone who crossed his path. He was full of life and love and will truly be missed by all. Phil also enjoyed a good Hawaiian shirt on many a Friday. Donations can be made to Houston Youth Symphony, Boy Scouts of America or the Musella Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to AquaGreen Dispositions, 708-606-0211.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019