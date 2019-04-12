Philomena Hoedebeck Howell

1926-2019

Philomena Hoedebeck Howell passed away peacefully in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 93. Phil was born on March 2, 1926, in Muenster, Texas, and with her parents, Fred and Anna Hoedebeck, and her twelve brothers and sisters, first moved to Denison, Texas, where she was valedictorian of her class at St. Xavier Academy. She married John Marshall Howell - the love of her life – on December 22, 1944, after his return from service with the United States Army Air Forces in Africa and Italy. Phil and John moved from Denison to Ennis, Texas, and then to Houston, Texas, where they established and operated Phil Howell Company, Realtors, and Phil Howell Insurance Agency until their retirement in 1990. Phil survived her beloved husband, John, her grandson, Matt Gale, and her great-grandson, Maddox Gale. Phil and John are survived by their daughters, Mary Howell Mueller (Terry) and Donna Howell Greek (Mark), and they are also survived by grandsons Steve Gale (Sarah), Thomas Mueller (Megan), Stephen Mueller (Ersela Kripa), and Drew Greek, granddaughter Sandy (Luke) Lanzoni, great-grandsons Tanner Gale and Cooper Gale, and great-granddaughters Juliana Mueller and Nica Mueller. Phil enjoyed her life and her family to the fullest, and she will always be remembered for her love of family and her wide circle of friends, her warmth, smile, and good humor, and her optimism and courage, no matter what the challenge.

In lieu of floral remembrances, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, or to the .

A brief visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77079. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary