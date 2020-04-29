|
|
Phyllis Pattillo Harrison
1948-2020
Phyllis Pattillo Harrison, age 71, passed on to her eternal reward on April 23rd, 2020. She was born in Houston, Texas on June 7th, 1948 to the most wonderful of parents, Junius Pattillo Jr. and Arlene Chase. She remained an only child until 1956 when her mother gave birth to her twin brothers, Steven and Stuart. Phyllis attended Bonner Elementary School, Jane Long Elementary School and T. H. Rogers Junior High. The family of five spent most of their years together at their home on Cedar Creek Drive in Briargrove. Phyllis attended Lee High School, and was in the graduating class of 1966. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches.
She returned to Houston and worked for a few years until meeting her husband, Steven Lane Harrison, in December of 1972. They were married on September 28th, 1973. Their first child, Steven Lane Harrison Jr. was born in 1974. Another son, Marshall Chase Harrison, followed in 1975. In 1976, the growing family moved to 950 Kirby Drive in River Oaks where they would reside for more than two decades. A daughter, Heather Christiane Harrison, was born in 1978, and another daughter, Margo Suzanne Harrison, was born in 1979. The couple's last child, a son, Parker Lanier Harrison, was born in 1986. Phyllis loved all of her children very much, and she was devoted to them until the last day of her life.
Phyllis was an artist. She had a talent for visual art from a very young age, and she eventually became an excellent water colorist. She studied art and enthusiastically attended art classes at the Glassell School for decades. Her great teacher and friend from that school was Arthur Turner though she made many other close friendships there. All of her children went to The Kinkaid School, and Phyllis made many lifelong friendships there among the mothers of her children's classmates. During the last eleven years of her life, Phyllis was in a relationship with her devoted fiancé Alan Wolf. When they met in 2008, their spouses were both recently deceased. They brought each other a great deal of happiness, and they traveled together extensively.
Phyllis was an optimistic, active, and forward-looking person. She remained this way in spite of declining health over the past few years. She lived long enough to see six grandchildren born into the family and two others join the family by marriage. Her grandchildren are Marshall Chase Harrison, Jr., Francesca Harrison Walsh, Cosima Lafayette Walsh, Valentina Vandenbergh Walsh, Steven James Harrison, Steven Lane Harrison III, Chastity Seren LaBlanc, and Ricky Stephen LaBlanc. She loved all of them dearly and saw them often. She loved to shower loved ones with gifts, tell funny stories, and generally cheer up those around her. Phyllis often said that she would go on to paint the sunsets in her next life. She was a fantastic painter, mother, and friend to many. She was a true and honest soul who will be forever missed by those who were privileged enough to know her. Goodbye and farewell. We can't wait to see what joy and miracles you send from up above. We love you so much.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or The .
There will be an interment ceremony held for immediate family only at Memorial Oaks cemetery.
There will also be a celebration of life for all who knew and loved her with details to be announced at a later date.
If you would like to be notified of the details please email [email protected] .
