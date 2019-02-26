Phyllis Dattle Kalmin

1948-2019

Phyllis Rae Dattle Kalmin passed away on February 24, 2019 at the age of 70, born on March 19, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Bertha and Phillip Dattle of blessed memory. She lived her entire life in Houston, Texas where she graduated from Westbury High School. In 1971 she married Barry Kalmin and together they enjoyed all life had to offer for 47 years. They fulfilled their passion for travel, often taking their grandsons with them.

Phyllis is survived by husband Barry, sons Martin Reichek, Ryan Kalmin, and grandsons Aaron, Ashton and Aidan Reichek and Devin Kalmin. She is also survived by her stepson Murray Kalmin, his wife Amy and children Sophie, Eddie, and Nathan, her sister Laura Dattle Lempert, nephews Marc Lempert, Rand Lempert and wife Lauren.

A Graveside Service will be held at Beth Yeshurun Post Oak Cemetery, 1037 N. Post Oak Rd, at 11 am on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Donations in Phyllis' memory can be made to BBYO, Congregation Beth Yeshurun, Sara Bertha Dattle Fund at Seven Acres Jewish Geriatric Center, or a .

Condolences may be offered at www.levyfuneraldirectors.com Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019