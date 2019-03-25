Phyllis Ann Laing

1927-2019

Phyllis left this earth to be with her Savior on March 21, less than two weeks after her beloved husband of 73 years. She was born in Rock Springs, WY, to Donald and Beulah Chance during the Great Depression. They moved many times seeking work and finally settled in Houston, TX, where Phyllis lived the rest of her life. While attending college to become a nurse, she met and later married Bob Laing on January 26, 1947. Together they raised two sons and a daughter. Not only was Phyllis a devoted mother and homemaker, she worked as a secretary, labored with chores on their dairy farm, cared for her invalid mother, helped Bob start his insurance agency, and served faithfully in church ministries. She was a wonderful artist who painted, sewed, and quilted beautifully. She unselfishly loved her family, and her gentle spirit of kindness permeated their home. Her faith in Jesus Christ was steadfast. Truly a Proverbs 31 woman, "Her children arise and call her blessed." She is survived by her three children, Larry Laing, David Laing, and Tamara Laing Cook; her grandchildren, Phillip Laing, Brian Laing, Russell Laing, Brandon Cook (deceased), Bethany Cook Magan; great grandson, Sawyer Laing.

All are invited to her memorial service March 28, 9:30 am, at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary