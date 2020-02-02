|
|
Phyllis Litchenberg
1947-2020
Phyllis Hawk Litchenberg, age 72, passed away January 25, 2020 at 9:50pm after a brief but hard struggle with illness. She died peacefully and in no pain, surrounded by those closest to her. She was a dedicated wife to her husband of 42 years, Jack and a wonderful, loving mother to her one and only child, Taylor. She is survived by Taylor, Jack, Hazel, her beloved Pekingese, and her two stepdaughters Terri and Traci.
Phyllis was born September 22, 1947 in Houston, Texas to parents Janie and Charles Hawk. She was a lifelong Houstonian with deep roots in the community and had many people whose lives she touched. She spent many of her summers growing up on a farm in Albany, Texas with her loving grandparents Guy and Johnnie Slay. She would frequently state that "the country is where my heart is" and reminisce about all her wonderful times there.
Phyllis went to high school at both Westbury and Bellaire. At Bellaire she was very well known and had many close friends that she maintained to her last day. While in high school she became an accomplished violist, practicing constantly, eventually becoming first chair in the high school orchestra. Before she graduated in 1965, she was awarded "Most Beautiful" at her school and had many offers to be a model, instead she chose to pursue further education. She went to college at Louisiana State University (LSU) for two years and formed lifelong bonds with many people, as everywhere she went people were drawn to her vibrant energy. Upon moving back to Houston from Louisiana she began attending the University of Houston. While attending school there she met one of her most beloved friends, Jaquelyn Kilgore, in 1968. She would go on to graduate from U of H with a double major in journalism and English.
After graduation, Phyllis started her career as a tech writer working for HL&P in 1969. While working there she met Lynn Culmer, who would come to be someone she could not imagine her life without. As she progressed down her career path, she came to work for Western Geophysical. Beginning work there is when everything changed, as she met the love of her life and husband, Jack Litchenberg. Soon after meeting the sparks began to fly and before anyone knew it, on August 10, 1977, they were married. Just a few days after marriage they moved and spent five wonderful years together living abroad in Bogota, Columbia.
Phyllis and Jack moved back to the United States in 1982 to a house in West Houston. Five short years later, Phyllis gave birth to a baby boy, Taylor, whom she regarded as her "miracle baby" as she had been told she was unable to conceive. After the birth of her child she dedicated her life to motherhood, as that is what she had always wanted.
A loving mother, dedicated wife, and wonderful friend, Phyllis was an anchor for all those close to her. As an animal lover she often donated to charities benefiting them, and always thought of her dogs and cats as family. She was fiery, feisty, and lively - being around her there was never a dull moment. Her son Taylor was the light of her life, and her husband Jack was her other half. She gave her whole heart to her family and was always quick to remind them of how much she loved them, as not a day went by that she didn't say "I love you". She will never be forgotten by those whose hearts she graced throughout her life, and her family and friends will miss her more than anything.
A celebration of life for Phyllis will be held Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Saint Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Rd, Houston, TX 77056 in the main cathedral.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.memorialoaksfunerals.com for the Litchenberg family.
I love you forever mom.
-TB
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020